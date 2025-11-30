How ODM trounced Gachagua's DCP in Magarini by-election

ODM leaders during campaigns for Magarini MP-elect Harrison Garama Kombe in Kilifi county. [File, Standard]

The deployment of national and regional political heavyweights propelled immediate former Magarini MP Harrison Garama Kombe to recapture the seat.

Kombe, who vied on the ODM ticket, clinched the seat after garnering 17,909 votes in the November 27, 2025 by-election.

His closest competitor, Stanley Karisa Kenga of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), who was the United Opposition candidate, came second with 8,907 votes.

Mr Kombe's campaign was bolstered by the ODM national and regional leadership led by party leader Oburu Oginga, chairperson Gladys Wanga and secretary general Edwin Sifuna.

In the Coast region, the MP-elect Kombe got the support of top political figures led by Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and Governors Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa) and Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi).

Kenga suffered a blow after President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) declared that it will not field a candidate, forcing him to defect to DCP.

In the 2022 General Election, Kenga ran on the UDA ticket and had planned to vie on the party that he popularised in the constituency. DCP is yet to make any inroads in the Coast.

Meanwhile, DCP party leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua gave the Magarini by-election campaign a wide berth, dealing a blow to his chances against Kombe.

On Friday, Gachagua congratulated Kenga for "a strong showing.

"For a new party, DCP Party, with no previous inroads in the coast region, a credible second is more than acceptable," he said.

Unlike Kombe, who enjoyed the backing of all senior political figures on the Coast, Kenga's campaign was led by Nominated Senator and Wiper Secretary General Shakila Abdalla from Lamu County. Nyali MP Mohamed Ali only joined the opposition campaign at the tail end.

The DCP leader said Kenga's performance gives DCP an entry into the Coast. "I will be in the Coast over the holiday season to meet possible aspirants and establish party offices," he said.

On Friday, the broad-based politicians who accompanied Kombe admitted that they had the blessings and support of President William Ruto throughout the campaigns and gave him credit for the victory.

Mung’aro said he campaigned for six weeks nonstop to ensure they locked out DCP candidate and party leader Gachagua from gaining support in the Coast region ahead of 2027, and the outcome of the Magarini by-election only served as warning shot to rival camps.

“This has confirmed that we will beat Gachagua come 2027. ODM remains the strongest political party on the Coast. The president followed up on the campaigns throughout,” he said, adding that it was in the broad-based government to stay.

However, the Kilifi Governor admitted that Kenga proved to be a political heavyweight in the campaigns and gave the opposition a run for their money.

During the by-election, there was heavy deployment of police in Magarini, including the General Service Unit (GSU) and police vehicles from Kilifi, Tana River, Mombasa and Kwale counties patrolled the region.

Nassir said the broad-based team remained united during the campaign to deliver the seat through Kombe despite frantic efforts by rivals.

“The team did a marvelous job. And most importantly, we remained united to ensure we delivered the seat. This region will not be sold vulgar language and tribalism,” he said.

PAA secretary general Kenneth Tungule thanked President Ruto for supporting the Magarini campaign team to ensure it delivered the seat to the broad-based government.

In his acceptance speech, Kombe thanked his campaign team led by Governor Mung’aro and the locals for trusting him with their votes.

He thanked President Ruto for supporting him throughout the campaigns.

"I want to thank President Ruto for holding my hand and walking with me in this journey. I will discharge my duties diligently," he Kombe said.

The MP-elect promised to prioritise the upgrading of Ngomeni Road.

Jacob Themo Kwicha of the Federal Party of Kenya, who got 70 votes in the by-election, congratulated Kombe, saying he joined the race to test the ground for the 2027 General Election.

"In a contest, there is always a winner and a loser. I congratulate Mr Kombe, who is now my MP. I participated in this by-election to prepare the ground for 2027," he said.

The race proved to be a two-horse race between Kombe and Kenga, who was backed by the United Opposition.

On the other hand, Kenga first contested for the Magarini parliamentary seat after serving as Adu MCA. He defected from UDA to DCP after realising that his party was backing Kombe in the by-election.

He did not enjoy a huge backing from the United Opposition, as Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka only came to Magarini in the final days of the campaign, while Gachagua never set foot in the region.

On the voting day, Kenga claimed the election was not free and fair, and was marred with widespread bribery of voters.

“This election was not free and fair. Voters were given money and relief food,” he claimed.

Kombe lost the seat in 2024 after the Supreme Court upheld a decision that nullified his 2022 election following a petition by Kenga.

In the 2022 General Election, Kombe garnered 11,946 votes, while Mr Kenga got 11,925, a difference of 21 votes.

The Thursday by-election was hit by a huge voter turnout.

Magarini returning officer Joseph Mwafondo said that out of the 80,128 registered voters, only 27,808 people voted, representing a 34.7 per cent voter turnout.