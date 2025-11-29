Ruto can't revel in glory as warning shot are fired ahead of 2027

UDA candidates David Ndakwa and Leonard Wamuthende won the Malava and Mbeere North parliamentary seats respectively. [Courtesy, Standard]

Even as broad-based government engages in political reveling following victories in hotly contested elections, the just concluded mini-polls have proven a warning shot to President William Ruto and his allies ahead of the 2027 general election.

Despite the widely reported heavy government interference, voter intimidation and apparent police complacency, candidates under the broad-based government won narrowly as the opposition candidates waded through the political intemperance to register impressive numbers.