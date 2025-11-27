Rival camps trade accusations as chaos disrupts by-elections

Homa bay MP Peter Kaluma is whisked away by security officials after violence broke out at Kasipul polling station. [Fle, Standard]

Violence and bribery claims disrupted by‑elections in several counties on Thursday, November 27, as rival camps accused each other of attempting to sway voters and cause chaos.

Polls opened in 22 electoral areas nationwide after two wards went uncontested and their candidates were returned unopposed, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Key parliamentary contests include Mbeere North Constituency, Kasipul Constituency and Malava Constituency.

Leading contenders include Leonard Muriuki Wamuthende (United Democratic Alliance, UDA) in Mbeere North, Newton Karish (Democratic Party, DP backed by the United Opposition), Boyd Were (Orange Democratic Movement, ODM) in Homa Bay, Furaha Chengo (Democratic National Alliance, DNA) in Magarini, Seth Panyako (DAP‑K) in Malava, Anthony Kisoi (Wiper Party) in Mumbuni North and independent candidate Philip Aroko in Kasipul.

In Nyamira County, five people sustained arrow wounds and cuts in Metamaiywa, Nyansiongo Ward, after youths clashed with political operatives reportedly aligned with the government.

Witnesses said the operatives confronted groups stationed to guard against voter bribery and interference.

In Mbeere North, UDA candidate Muriuki Wamuthende cast his ballot at Kiathambu Primary School in Ishiara and accused rivals of plotting to disrupt the vote tally.

"I hear there are plans to interfere with the tallying, but we are ready. I will accept the outcome," said Wamuthende.

He alleged opposition agents were attempting to bribe voters, but said the efforts were failing.

"I have reported cases where agents from the opposition are paying voters, but it is not working," noted Wamuthende, adding, "Our people know who they are electing. We are telling them to wait and get embarrassed this evening. I can report we are doing well"

Newton Karish of DP remains his main rival as both sides trade accusations of intimidation.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, the former MP for Mbeere, appealed for calm.

"We are committed to peace from day one. The only people who have not been peaceful, the only people who have been planning chaos are the opponents led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua," explained Ruku

In Homa Bay County, ODM candidate Boyd Were urged voters to maintain calm after voting at Agoro Sare Primary School.

Moments later, MP Peter Kaluma of Homa Bay Town was attacked and injured at the same polling station during the Kasipul by‑election.

Supporters of independent candidate Philip Aroko allegedly confronted him before security escorted him away.

Independent candidate Aroko dismissed claims of intimidation in Kasipul.

"I haven't seen any goons. Maybe they say goons are voters. It's propaganda. We expect people to cast their votes without intimidation," said Aroko

Ten candidates are contesting the Kasipul seat. Election officials and police continued monitoring the polls into the afternoon.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, the immediate former MP for Ugunja, voted and urged patience with IEBC.

"There could be teething problems here and there with IEBC. We want Kenyans to give IEBC space and time to execute its constitutional mandate rather than harassing the commission. Leaders should lead the way by giving the public hope," said Wandayi.

"There can only be one winner. We cannot make elections a matter of life and death," he added.

In Magarini, turnout remained low as DNA candidate Furaha Chengo alleged outside interference and bribery attempts.

ODM chief agent and Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga was turned away at Kanagoni polling centre.

In Embu, voting at Siakago polling centre was briefly halted after former Public Service CS Justin Muturi forced out a UDA agent for wearing yellow, the party colour, causing a disturbance.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, however, intervened, forcing Muturi to leave the scene.

"We told him he cannot enter the polling area while wearing party colours," noted Muturi.

"If he is an authorised agent, he must come dressed in neutral clothing, not party attire. That is the law."

"No one will be allowed to cause chaos. I am a peacekeeper. Every Kenyan must participate in their democratic right," noted Wamumbi

In Malava, a vehicle belonging to Eugene Wamalwa was shot at and set ablaze in Manyonje, Butali Ward, as supporters of Seth Panyako cast ballots amid tense scenes

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula voted at Namakhele Primary School during the Chwele‑Kabuchai Ward by‑election

In Mumbuni North, Wiper Party candidate Anthony Kisoi praised the voting process

"The process has been very good. It has taken me only two minutes. I am also sensitising our people. I know there has been voter bribery. Let's ensure we do what is right," explained Kisoi