Tension in Kanyuambora after residents charge at Ruku, forcing retreat

By Jane Mugambi | Nov. 27, 2025
Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku was forced to retreat after being accosted by angry voters over claims he was trying to interfere with the voting process at  Kanyuambora Polling Station. [File, Standard]

Tension flared in Kanyuambora after angry residents charged at Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, forcing him to hurriedly retreat from the Kanyuambora Polling Station.

Accusing him of attempting to interfere with the voting process, the crowd shouted at him and blocked the entrance, forming a human wall that brought all movement to a standstill.

In the commotion, residents stormed the school compound gates, declaring that no government or private vehicle be allowed in or out.

The crowd vowed to “guard the votes to the last minute,” insisting that they would not tolerate any suspicious activity around the ballot boxes.

Ruku’s security detail was forced to shoot in the air to disperse the angry voters.

