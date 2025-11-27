Ethekon: Candidates risk disqualification even after winning by-election

Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dr. Erastus Edung Ethekon during the swearing in of the commission at Supreme Court on July 11, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Candidates who perpetrate electoral malpractices during the Thursday by-election can still be disqualified even after winning the elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that it has the capacity to nullify the victory of a candidate even after winning an election.

IEBC Chairman Erasus Ethekon warned candidates against violating electoral practices before, during, and after the by-election.

Speaking at the Kasipul Constituency headquarters in Kosele, Ethekon said the electoral rules and regulations must be observed by all candidates from the beginning till the end of the election.

The chairman said the IEBC will disqualify any candidate who perpetrates electoral offences at any time before swearing-in takes place.

“Let no candidate think that they can commit an electoral offence and walk away with it because they are already on the ballot. We can still disqualify a candidate who commits electoral offences at any time before, during, and after the by-election,” Ethekon said.

The axe will also affect candidates who are declared the winners.

He said the Elections Code of Conduct and Enforcement Committee is still in place until the winning candidates in the mini polls are sworn in.

“The committee is in place and will remain active until the winning candidates are sworn into office. This means we can still disqualify a candidate who has been declared the winner of an electoral seat,” Ethekon said.

The chairman warned candidates against complaining on social media when they come across issues that require the attention of the IEBC.

He said any complaints that require their attention must be lodged formally to enable them to take appropriate action.

“I urge our candidates to shun the culture of complaining on social media and expect the IEBC to take action. Let all the complaints which require our attention be lodged officially,” the chairman said.

Ethekon assured candidates that the commission will move swiftly to take action on complaints if filed appropriately.

“We have put proper mechanisms in place to respond quickly to any complaint raised during the election,” he added.

The chairman said the IEBC is ready to conduct all the by-elections in a credible manner.

“I urge voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights in ensuring that they choose the leaders they want. IEBC will conduct the exercise in a transparent manner,” he added.

He said county returning officers will supervise the elections in each county.

The chairman said they had liaised with security teams in each county to ensure the elections run smoothly.

“Let nobody be worried about security because security officials have assured us of adequate security during the exercise,” Ethekon said.