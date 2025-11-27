×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

By-elections offer test of IEBC's credibility

By Josphat Thiong’o | Nov. 27, 2025
Election officials do the final checks of election materials  at Ambira Boys High  school in Ugunja,Siaya before dispatch to various polling stations.[Michael Mute/Standard]

As the electorate readies to cast its vote in a record 24 by-elections today, the stage has been set for a high-stakes political duel whose aftermath will reverberate well into the looming 2027 elections.

Whereas the elections were delayed by a lack of commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), they come at a time of high-octane politics and have seen senior politicians falling over themselves to please the electorate as the polls shadow the next General Election.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IEBC By-Elections By-Elections 2025 Politics and By-Elections Kenya By-Elections
.

Latest Stories

Costly, corruption-riddled and violent elections are not worth it
Costly, corruption-riddled and violent elections are not worth it
Opinion
By Michael Ndonye
31 mins ago
Stars hope to conquer Iten Marathon's challenging course
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
31 mins ago
Access to simple learning tools still defines a child's future
Opinion
By Paloma Lengema
31 mins ago
After cancelling Uhuru Day fete, Suluhu retreats to solitary confinement in Dar
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ballot bloodshed: How violence, property destruction marred by-elections
By Standard Team 31 mins ago
Ballot bloodshed: How violence, property destruction marred by-elections
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
By Lewis Nyaundi 31 mins ago
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
Low voter turnout leaves electoral officials idle in deserted polling stations
By Standard Team 31 mins ago
Low voter turnout leaves electoral officials idle in deserted polling stations
How by-election flaws exposed failing watchdogs as 2027 looms
By Biketi Kikechi 31 mins ago
How by-election flaws exposed failing watchdogs as 2027 looms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved