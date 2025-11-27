×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl

By Josphat Thiong’o | Nov. 27, 2025
Election officials do the final checks of election materials  at Ambira Boys High  school in Ugunja,Siaya before dispatch to various polling stations.[Michael Mute/Standard]

As the electorate readies to cast its vote in a record 24 by-elections today, the stage has been set for a high-stakes political duel whose aftermath will reverberate well into the looming 2027 elections.

Whereas the elections were delayed by a lack of commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), they come at a time of high-octane politics and have seen senior politicians falling over themselves to please the electorate as the polls shadow the next General Election.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IEBC By-Elections By-Elections 2025 Politics and By-Elections Kenya By-Elections
.

Latest Stories

By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
Opinion
By Vivere Nandiemo
30 mins ago
Stanbic posts Sh10.1 billion profit after tax for third quarter
Business
By Esther Dianah
30 mins ago
How premium draught beer is transforming Kenya's bar culture
Lifestyle
By Wanjiru Murage
30 mins ago
Junior stars set for Rumo Junior Golf tournament action in Kisumu on Saturday
Golf
By Washington Onyango
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
By Josphat Thiong’o 30 mins ago
By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
By Nancy Gitonga and Lewis Nyaundi 30 mins ago
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
By Ndung’u Gachane 30 mins ago
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
By Raymond Muthee 30 mins ago
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved