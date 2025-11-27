By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl

Election officials do the final checks of election materials at Ambira Boys High school in Ugunja,Siaya before dispatch to various polling stations.[Michael Mute/Standard]

As the electorate readies to cast its vote in a record 24 by-elections today, the stage has been set for a high-stakes political duel whose aftermath will reverberate well into the looming 2027 elections.

Whereas the elections were delayed by a lack of commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), they come at a time of high-octane politics and have seen senior politicians falling over themselves to please the electorate as the polls shadow the next General Election.