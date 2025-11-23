Gachagua accuses Ruto and Uhuru of 'betraying' Mt Kenya

Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua at Karingiri village, Mbeere North on November 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing both of

betraying the Mt Kenya community.

Speaking in Mbeere North on November 23, ahead of the November 27 by-election, Gachagua said the region was “blindly led” into supporting a leader he now describes as dangerous and unfit for office.

He insisted that Kenyatta shares responsibility for what he termed the region’s political miscalculation.

Gachagua claimed Uhuru failed to give full disclosure on Ruto’s character before the 2022 General Election.

“Uhuru casually told us, hii mtu si mzuri, but he gave no details. If he had told us clearly who Ruto is, we would not be where we are today,” he said.

He added that Central Kenya backed Ruto only because there was no viable alternative at the time.

“The choice he had brought was not good. I must now do things differently and tell the people of Mt Kenya who he is, so that if they vote for him again, they cannot complain later.”

At the same time, Gachagua stated that he feels compelled to speak out to avoid being judged harshly by history.

He accused the President of shifting towards what he termed a dangerous style of leadership, particularly on extrajudicial killings.

“He conned all of us, including the religious and political class,” he alleged.

According to Gachagua, his fallout with Ruto stemmed from a disagreement over what he described as a troubling plan targeting young people.

He claimed that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki confronted him for refusing to support the plan.

“Kindiki asked me why I had differed with the President. I asked, ‘Even killing people?’ and he said yes. He was pleading with me to support the killing of youth. I refused,” he alleged.