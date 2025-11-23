×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gachagua accuses Ruto and Uhuru of 'betraying' Mt Kenya

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 23, 2025
Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua at Karingiri village, Mbeere North on November 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing both of

betraying the Mt Kenya community.

Speaking in Mbeere North on November 23, ahead of the November 27 by-election, Gachagua said the region was “blindly led” into supporting a leader he now describes as dangerous and unfit for office.

He insisted that Kenyatta shares responsibility for what he termed the region’s political miscalculation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Gachagua claimed Uhuru failed to give full disclosure on Ruto’s character before the 2022 General Election.

“Uhuru casually told us, hii mtu si mzuri, but he gave no details. If he had told us clearly who Ruto is, we would not be where we are today,” he said.

He added that Central Kenya backed Ruto only because there was no viable alternative at the time.

“The choice he had brought was not good. I must now do things differently and tell the people of Mt Kenya who he is, so that if they vote for him again, they cannot complain later.”

At the same time, Gachagua stated that he feels compelled to speak out to avoid being judged harshly by history.

He accused the President of shifting towards what he termed a dangerous style of leadership, particularly on extrajudicial killings.

“He conned all of us, including the religious and political class,” he alleged.

According to Gachagua, his fallout with Ruto stemmed from a disagreement over what he described as a troubling plan targeting young people.

He claimed that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki confronted him for refusing to support the plan.

“Kindiki asked me why I had differed with the President. I asked, ‘Even killing people?’ and he said yes. He was pleading with me to support the killing of youth. I refused,” he alleged.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua Gachagua Accuse Ruto and Uhuru By-Elections 2025 Mbeere North By-Election 2025
.

Latest Stories

COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
How olive oil suppresses breast cancer
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
3 hrs ago
African nations roll out policies to keep green wealth at home
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
Gen Z and work: How passion is shaping leadership
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
By Bernard Lusigi 3 hrs ago
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved