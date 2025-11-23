×
The making of Ruto, Gachagua showdown

By Ndung’u Gachane | Nov. 23, 2025
President William Ruto after he attended church service at Gospel Embassy Chapel Kisii, Kisii County.[PCS]

The upcoming by-elections will provide a popularity contest between President William Ruto and his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua as they shift the political landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

While Gachagua has been claiming to have taken control of the Mt Kenya region that overwhelmingly voted for Ruto — after he garnered 2.9 million votes in the 2022 General Election — following his impeachment, the President, by elevating Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruuku into the Cabinet, provided a ground to confirm or dismiss Gachagua’s claims.

Upcoming By-Elections IEBC By-Elections 2025 By-Elections Early 2027 Campaigns
