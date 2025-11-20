Why Ruto's democracy pledge is under fire

President William Ruto , Deputy President Kindiki Kithure and Prime Cabinet Minister Musalia Mudavadi share a light moment during the Third National Executive Retreat at KCB Leadership Centre in Kajiado County on June 20, 2025. [PCS]

A year ago, one of President William Ruto’s key talking points in his State of The Nation Address was the importance of citizen freedoms and fundamental rights, noting that these lie at the heart of both enterprise and democracy.

“Issue-oriented politics is not only a democratic necessity and a pathway to sustainable transformation, it is the most effective way to mobilise diversity for the collective national good. As the world reels from assaults on democracy and the relentless subversion of human dignity, freedom reigns supreme in our land and our democracy grows deeper and more robust by the day,” Ruto said his 2023 speech.