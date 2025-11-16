Opposition leaders accuse government of ignoring public outcry

United oppostion leaders during a church service at Kanyuambora ACK Mbeere North on November 16, 2025. [Courtesy]

United opposition leaders have extended their accusation on the government, accusing President William Ruto’s administration of ignoring public outcry and weaponising state

institutions to silence dissent.

Speaking during a church service at Kanyuambora ACK Mbeere North, Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa warned that the government’s refusal to listen to Kenyans and religious leaders was

steering the country down a dangerous path.

“Pride comes before the fall, your fall is coming because of your pride. If you fail to listen to church leaders and political leaders, you should know that you were an ordinary person

and became the president. The leaders are telling you the country is going in the wrong direction. He is calling on clergy to leave politics to politicians,” Wamalwa said.

Wamalwa criticised what he termed as an administration increasingly intolerant to feedback, arguing that Kenyans were “crying loudly” about the high cost of living, joblessness, and

growing political tensions, yet their pleas were falling on deaf ears.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, who shared the pulpit with other opposition figures, launched one of his fiercest attacks yet on the ruling party, accusing UDA of attempting to

impose a candidate on the people of Mbeere North.

“UDA wants to impose a candidate here at Mbeere North. They have even brought a contingent of police to instill fear in people. Let them know that we are the people who sent

away the Europeans as Mt Kenya people,” Gachagua said.

He accused local county leadership of demeaning residents, insisting that dignity must be upheld regardless of their economic hardship.

“There is no need for the governor to demean our people by insulting them. We want the locals to be respected even with poverty,” he said.

In his characteristic style of metaphor-laden rhetoric, Gachagua urged residents to extract accountability from politicians.

“We cannot bury an elephant with its tusks. We have to dehorn it and then bury the carcass. We cannot bury a cow before milking. We have to do it before burying its carcass. Take

all money from the politicians until their pockets are gone,” he said.

He reminded the crowd of past political lessons, saying the people of Kipipiri once voted against a government-backed candidate despite state-driven development.

Gachagua also took aim at local leaders he accused of celebrating political misfortunes of others.

“CS Geofrey Ruku, you are dancing on the grave of your brother J.B Muturi. It is through the sacking of Muturi that Ruku was appointed. How do you dance on top of your brother’s grave?” he posed.

He insisted he was in Mbeere North not to campaign for any candidate, but as a legitimate regional leader.

“They have been asking why I am coming here and I don’t have a candidate. I am here as the leader who was voted by the people of Mbeere North and also as the kingpin of Mt Kenya region.”

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who also addressed the gathering, urged young people to stay alert during elections to prevent rigging.

“I ask the youth to be on the look-out during elections so that rigging is not allowed,” Kalonzo said.