Matiangi accuses Ruto of fund misuse in by-elections

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i interacts with party officials after he was endorsed during a NEC meeting at the Party Headquarters on October 30, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Presidential hopeful Dr Fred Matiang'i has accused President William Ruto of allegedly diverting public monies to fund the ongoing by-election campaigns in Nyamira.

According to Matiang'i, the Ruto administration had centered its energies on tokenism, which has disadvantaged critical Government departments, key among them capitation for schools and farmers' earnings.

"There is no money going to schools. We have witnessed how tea farmers lost out in the recent bonus payouts. These are the monies fueling helicopters flying aimlessly in Nyamira in ward campaigns," he said.

Matiang'i said this when he led other politicians allied to the United Opposition during the burial of Mr Joas Abuga Mogeni at Gesiaga Village.

Matiangi and the leaders who accompanied him castigated Ruto for staging what he termed as helicopter shows in the three by-elections in Nyamira, monies he said should be spent on areas of need in the country.

Matiangi said the show of might by the Ruto-led government using public finances was a move to ensure he loses in the by-elections to lower his ambition nationally.

"I know the intention of this Government. They are fighting using all means to ensure I have lost in the contest and I be shamed," Matiang'i said.

He labeled those he said were his brothers from Gusii, who are in the Government, and who were maligning the unity of Abagusii as betrayers who should have a second thought about their intentions to unite with him.

"Those other brothers who are out in government and who are busy fighting efforts we are making in uniting our people should not wait until it's too late for their coming home, so as we consolidate our power as a community," Matiang'i said.

Speaking about the three by-elections in Nyamaiya, Ekerenyo, and Nyansiongo Wards, the former Cabinet Secretary said his initial intention was to stage a non-opposition election in the mini polls, but some individuals harboured self-interests and turned against the idea.

"This was a very easy job, which we planned to field candidates who would be elected unopposed. But what we are witnessing now is a different show. But we will emerge winners," he said.

Matiangi was accompanied by Senator Okong'o Mogeni, his Kisii counterpart Richard Onyonka, MPs Joash Nyamoko(North Mugirango), Patrick Osero(Borabu), former Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri, former Borabu MP Ben Momanyi, his former West Mugirango Counterpart Vincent Kemosi, former UDA Treasurer Omingo Magara, West Mugirango aspirant Rogers Moturi, and Nyamira Senator aspirant Jeremiah Migos.

Prof Ongeri said Matiang'i was the best bet to replace Ruto and urged Gusii voters to unite behind him.

"This is a leader who can help the country move out of the present misdeeds we are watching. Let us unite behind him to make it well in our quest for the National seat," Ongeri said.