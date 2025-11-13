Stop the theatrics, UDA tells Gachagua over alleged planned attacks on his campaign

UDA Secretary General Senator Hassan Omar Hassan. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has dismissed Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua’s claims of threats to his safety.

He is expected to campaign in Mbeere North from Sunday, November 16, through Monday, November 24, supporting his preferred candidate.

Gachagua wrote to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja alleging that goons linked to senior UDA figures planned to disrupt his rallies.

In a statement on Thursday, November 13, UDA Secretary General Senator Hassan Omar Hassan fired back, calling the claims “panic-driven” and “emaciated on facts but bloated

on innuendo.”

“We acknowledge your latest public outburst, packaged as a solemn letter to the Inspector General of Police,” said Omar, adding, “Foremost, the claims and allegations as well as

the names dropped in your letter, including the alleged close associates of UDA Chairperson and Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire as well as Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey

Ruku, only exist in your pregnant imagination.”

Omar described the letter as a political sideshow meant to divert attention from Gachagua’s “waning influence and publicly documented history of misdeeds.”

“Strikingly, the letter reads more like a satirical drama script, so miserably emaciated on facts and bloated on innuendo,” he added.

“Your desperate, diversionary offensive against the National Police Service and the IEBC exposes the predictable floundering of a political personality whose career is collapsing.”

UDA accused Gachagua of resorting to “political theatrics” and challenged him to explain alleged financial misconduct involving a Mbeere North aspirant. Omar also dismissed

Gachagua’s claim that there were threats to “castrate him” upon arrival in the constituency.

“The sheer absurdity of this claim is only surpassed by the irony that you are purportedly travelling to campaign for a candidate who paradoxically belongs to another party,” Omar

said, adding that DCP is “hopelessly disorganized to field a viable candidate of its own.”

He reaffirmed UDA’s commitment to peaceful campaigns, saying, “Campaigns in Mbeere North have proceeded in absolute tranquility and decorum.”

He cautioned Gachagua against dragging UDA candidate Leo Wamuthende into “melodramatic reactions,” asserting that “the peace-loving people of Mbeere have no intentions of

castrating you or interfering with any part of your anatomy.”

“UDA will forever focus on democracy, peace, and prosperity,” he added.