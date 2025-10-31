×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kindiki: UDA, ODM to jointly back candidates in upcoming by-elections

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 31, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Njoro Sub County on August 1, 2025, during an empowerment event. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said that the United Democratic Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will jointly back contenders from either side in the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking in Homa Bay County on Friday, October 31, Kindiki said that the decision is based on the Broad-Based Agreement, urging voters to participate in the polls.

“We have agreed to work together and fully support all our broad-based candidates in the coming by-elections. The agreement signed by President Ruto and the late ODM leader Raila Odinga has allowed us to support candidates sponsored by either of our parties,” he said.

The by-elections, scheduled for November 27, will take place in Kasipul, Ugunja, Malava, Mbeere North, Banisa and Magarini constituencies. The Baringo Senate seat and several MCA positions are also set to be filled.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to Kindiki, the ODM candidates in Kasipul, Ugunja and Magarini have the two teams' support, while UDA aspirants will receive backing in Malava, Banisa, Mbeere North and Baringo.

Homa Bay Governor and ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga, reiterating the party’s position, stated: “In the coming by-elections, we are supporting all the broad-based candidates because we have agreed that we will back all our candidates in the polls."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

By-Elections DP Kithure KIndiki Broad Based Government
.

Latest Stories

Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Courts
By Yvonne Chepkwony
3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Politics
By Brian Otieno
3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Africa
By Philip Mwakio
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
By Philip Mwakio 3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved