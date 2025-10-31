Kindiki: UDA, ODM to jointly back candidates in upcoming by-elections

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Njoro Sub County on August 1, 2025, during an empowerment event. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said that the United Democratic Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will jointly back contenders from either side in the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking in Homa Bay County on Friday, October 31, Kindiki said that the decision is based on the Broad-Based Agreement, urging voters to participate in the polls.

“We have agreed to work together and fully support all our broad-based candidates in the coming by-elections. The agreement signed by President Ruto and the late ODM leader Raila Odinga has allowed us to support candidates sponsored by either of our parties,” he said.

The by-elections, scheduled for November 27, will take place in Kasipul, Ugunja, Malava, Mbeere North, Banisa and Magarini constituencies. The Baringo Senate seat and several MCA positions are also set to be filled.

According to Kindiki, the ODM candidates in Kasipul, Ugunja and Magarini have the two teams' support, while UDA aspirants will receive backing in Malava, Banisa, Mbeere North and Baringo.

Homa Bay Governor and ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga, reiterating the party’s position, stated: “In the coming by-elections, we are supporting all the broad-based candidates because we have agreed that we will back all our candidates in the polls."