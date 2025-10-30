Mvurya grilled over poor funding of Deaf Sports

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya before the committee on October 29, 2025. [File, Standard]

Youths Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya was yesterday taken to task by Senators over the failure by the government to adequately fund Deaf Sports from the financial year 2022/2023 to date.

Mvurya who appeared before the Senate Labour Committee had a difficult time explaining why Sporting activities for the deaf were being relegated to the periphery due to financial constraints which was an affront to the constitutional rights of participants.

Mvurya who was responding to a question asked by Nominated Senator Crystal Asige said that his Ministry has continued to support all registered and compliant Sports Federation to participate in International Competitions, this includes Sports for the deaf.

“Disputed elections of Kenya Sports Federation of the Deaf held on July 28, 2022 and disputed repeat elections that took place on February 23, 2024 destabilized the operations of the Deaf Sports in Kenya and also wrangles on the ownership of the password to the Online Management System,” said Mvurya.

The Cabinet Secretary said that suspension by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) due to the outstanding debts arising from deaf hand ball team and Deaf Youth Games are some of the challenges faced in running activities with the government addressing them.

He told the Senators that the Ministry through the Sports Registrar’s office guided and observed the process of repeat elections that was held on 23rd February, 2024 at the professional Centre, Nairobi for the elective positions as directed by the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

Mvurya said that the Sports registrar’s office wrote a letter to ICSD to guide on the bonafide officials to handle the OMS password with the ICSD implementing their recommendations with current KSFD office bearers now been given the OMS password.

“It is important to note that it's the responsibility of the Individual Federations to submit requests for funding on time and make necessary arrangements to enter teams to international competitions through their international affiliate,” said Mvurya.

The Cabinet Secretary said that the Ministry of Sports cleared the outstanding international debts of Sh18 million and obligation owed by KSFD to ISCD making Kenya legible to participate in the upcoming 2025 Deaflympics Games.

Asige sought to know the funding mechanisms, strategies and plans and preparatory measures that have been established to ensure the full participation and welfare of the qualified deaf athletes and teams in the 25th summer Deaflympics by the Ministry.

Mvurya responded that the 25th Summer Deaflympics games are Scheduled to take place from 15th to 26th November, 2025 in Tokyo Japan with the Steering and Management Committees appointed on 13th August, 2025 immediately embarking on overseeing the preparations for participation of team Kenya in the sports.

“Selection of the participating teams took place from the month of August,2025 and a team of 179 athletes is already in residential camp at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani with the selection closely monitored and supervised by the Department of Sports,” said Mvurya.

The Cabinet Secretary confirmed that the Management Committee has concluded the online management system of registering Kenyan Team delegation meeting the deadlines set by the games organizers with the deadline for registration was on 15th October, 2025.

Asige sought to know the steps taken to ensure the fair representation and inclusion of all 12 sporting disciplines in the planning, training, funding and team selection processes, including in the composition and operations of the National Organizing Committee.

Mvurya said that the Ministry through the State Department for Sports has been supervising the ongoing selection and preparations of 2025 Deaf Olympics, organized at the individual Federations level with the selection complete and the Ministry having facilitated a 21days residential camp training prior to teams’ departure to Tokyo.

“The required medical reports, list of drugs to be used by Team Kenya in Tokyo and itinerary for doctors carrying the medicines have been submitted to the Local Organizing Committee in Tokyo in compliance with Japanese medical policy by the 25th summer Deaf Olympics chief medical officer,” said Mvurya.

The Cabinet Secretary said that the Kenya Sports Federation of the Deaf had recommended a team delegation of 309 athletes and officials representing 12 disciplines requiring a budgetary commitment of Sh 1.03 billion.

The MP sought to know the status of Investigation into the reported misappropriation of over Sh10 million allocated for the deaf World Championship and whether individuals implicated continue to participate in the ongoing Deaf Olympics preparations.

Mvurya responded that Kenya Deaf Handball Federation was funded to participate in the 3rd World Deaf Handball Championships in Denmark from 1st to 15th July, 2023, however the team failed to travel due to Visa issues since the team had been entered in the Online Management System they were required to pay for accommodation and participation fees.

“The Department of Sports made necessary follow ups to the federation through letters dated, 5th October, 2023 and 24th November, 2023, however, this was overtaken by a case filled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,” said Mvurya.

He said Currently the Case is underway at the DCI headquarters with Ministry having submitted documents as requested by DCI and the former and current Deaf Sports liaison officers from the Ministry have recorded statement and that they are yet to receive DCI report on this matter.