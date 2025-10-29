I will not be compromised, Matiang'i says as he eyes the Presidency

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. Matiang’i says the leadership of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church wants to divide him from his brothers in Luo Nyanza region. [James Omoro]

Former Interior and Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared that his bid for the presidency will be guided by integrity and service, not self-interest, vowing that he cannot be compromised.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, October 29, the former CS said he is not seeking the presidency for personal enrichment but to deliver change to Kenyans.

“No one can compromise me. My record is clear. I am not seeking the presidency to make money. If that were my goal, I’d have pursued it elsewhere. I’ve reached a point in life where I’m beyond that kind of primitive opulence and display of wealth,” he said.

The former CS said his time in public service demonstrated that reforms are possible when leaders commit to genuine transformation. “Everybody told me I couldn’t fight the cartels at Jogoo House, but two years later, we achieved the one-student-one-textbook milestone. Many people go into public service to make money.”

He noted that if elected president, he would remain a hands-on leader who engages directly with citizens and institutions.

“As president, there’s nowhere I wouldn’t go,” he said. “Just as I visited schools as minister, I would walk into hospitals to see how things are running. Nothing would stop me from ensuring services reach the people.”

The 2027 General Election, analysts say, is likely to be one of Kenya’s most competitive, with voters increasingly demanding accountable and results-oriented leadership. Younger voters, particularly Gen Zs, have been calling for transparency and a break from traditional politics.

While other political leaders have been forming alliances and positioning themselves for the top seat, Matiang’i has kept a relatively low profile, saying leadership should not be about noise or insults.

“People always accuse me of not insulting the government enough. I tell them insults are not the solution. No one was respected because of the insults they poured on someone else. That’s not a strategy for progress.”

Matiang’i, who is part of the United Opposition, said the process of uniting opposition leaders will take time but will eventually materialise. “I understand the impatience of Kenyans who wish the opposition would form tomorrow and get things running. But if it were that easy, they would have met in a room and simply agreed on a leader. These things take time,” he added.

Uhuru’s project?

Responding to claims that he is former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political project, Matiang’i dismissed the allegations as gossip.

“I served under Uhuru, yes, but that doesn’t make me his project. If those criticising me are the same ones seeking his counsel, what does that say? I made my own decision to run. Wamalwa was also a minister under Uhuru, as well, so why am I the project and not him?”

He further said his politics are not defined by tribal lines and urged Kenyans to move beyond identity politics.

“If I am not the right person because I don’t cling to tribal politics, so be it. When I served, what drove me wasn’t tribe; it was getting things done. Why hide behind your tribe, and why does it only apply in politics?” posed Matiang’i, adding that he remains committed to a values-driven leadership model focused on service delivery and accountability.