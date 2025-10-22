'Kahiga belongs to UDA, not one of us', United Opposition says amid public backlash

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga. [File, Standard]

Political parties aligned with the United Opposition have distanced themselves from Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga amid public uproar following his remarks that appeared to celebrate the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement, the outfit’s spokesperson, Mukhisa Kituyi, said Governor Kahiga was not a member of the group despite his association with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He insisted that Kahiga’s statement was purely a personal opinion and was not sanctioned by any of the constituent parties.

“For the record, Governor Kahiga was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ticket. He is not a member of the United Opposition or any party under our umbrella,” Kituyi said.

While calling for a collective condemnation of the remarks that risk driving a wedge between the Kikuyu and Luo communities, the opposition parties also called out the ruling UDA Party for failing to rein in the county boss.

They further alleged that Kahiga’s outburst against the government over the alleged unfair distribution of national resources in favour of the Nyanza region under the broad-based government was not genuine but rather stage-managed to achieve political goals.

“The COG should, in public interest, first act swiftly and censure the Nyeri Governor for his clearly staged comments that are clearly designed to ignite an ethnic war,” Kituyi stated.

“Governor Kahiga should inform Kenyans why his nefarious paymasters chose him, at such a time as this, to be their mouthpiece, and issue in his vernacular tongue an absolute shocker of a statement that is contrary to any ideals of public good and against all human understanding,” he added.

Governor Kahiga, who has since resigned as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), issued an apology, saying the comments made at a funeral in his village were his own opinions.

He also cautioned against the vilification of his community and associates, insisting that they are not represented by his remarks.