×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'Kahiga belongs to UDA, not one of us', United Opposition says amid public backlash

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 22, 2025
Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga. [File, Standard]

Political parties aligned with the United Opposition have distanced themselves from Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga amid public uproar following his remarks that appeared to celebrate the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement, the outfit’s spokesperson, Mukhisa Kituyi, said Governor Kahiga was not a member of the group despite his association with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He insisted that Kahiga’s statement was purely a personal opinion and was not sanctioned by any of the constituent parties.

“For the record, Governor Kahiga was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ticket. He is not a member of the United Opposition or any party under our umbrella,” Kituyi said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

While calling for a collective condemnation of the remarks that risk driving a wedge between the Kikuyu and Luo communities, the opposition parties also called out the ruling UDA Party for failing to rein in the county boss.

They further alleged that Kahiga’s outburst against the government over the alleged unfair distribution of national resources in favour of the Nyanza region under the broad-based government was not genuine but rather stage-managed to achieve political goals.

“The COG should, in public interest, first act swiftly and censure the Nyeri Governor for his clearly staged comments that are clearly designed to ignite an ethnic war,” Kituyi stated.

“Governor Kahiga should inform Kenyans why his nefarious paymasters chose him, at such a time as this, to be their mouthpiece, and issue in his vernacular tongue an absolute shocker of a statement that is contrary to any ideals of public good and against all human understanding,” he added.

Governor Kahiga, who has since resigned as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), issued an apology, saying the comments made at a funeral in his village were his own opinions. 

He also cautioned against the vilification of his community and associates, insisting that they are not represented by his remarks.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga United Opposition Condemn Kahiga Council of Governors Kahiga Viral Sentiments
.

Latest Stories

Why Raila, our most criticised politician, was a superman
Why Raila, our most criticised politician, was a superman
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
Shipping & Logistics
By Bernard Sanga
4 hrs ago
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cabinet shake-up looms as Ruto moves to tighten grip on ODM
By Biketi Kikechi 4 hrs ago
Cabinet shake-up looms as Ruto moves to tighten grip on ODM
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
By Bernard Sanga 4 hrs ago
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
How Raila's funeral plans exposed Kenya's security flaws
By Denis Omondi 14 hrs ago
How Raila's funeral plans exposed Kenya's security flaws
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved