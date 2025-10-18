Raila's fight for gender equality opened political doors for women

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and ODM leader Raila Odinga at a past event. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga may be gone, but his contribution to women’s empowerment will remain etched in the country’s history for many years.

He was the driving force behind catapulting several women into elective seats. Observers claim he led from the front by championing the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule.

Within his own party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Raila, who fought for the new constitution, ensured women had a voice by placing them in leadership positions.

The new constitution, which Raila championed, guaranteed women positions at both national and grassroots levels. Notably, in May 2022 Raila selected People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua as his running mate for the presidential election, marking a historic step for women in Kenyan politics.

He also threw his support behind Governor Gladys Wanga in the male-dominated Homa Bay gubernatorial race.

Following his intervention and dialogue between candidates, several political heavyweights, including Treasury CS John Mbadi and Wanga’s deputy Oyugi Magwanga, shelved their ambitions to back Wanga.

In Homa Bay, Raila also ensured the party campaigned for female candidates, awarding some direct tickets. MPs Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), and Lilian Gogo (Rangwe) all credit their political success to Raila.

Obara says they will miss Raila because he stood for women’s leadership, not just in words, but through actions. “In ODM, he supported many women to run for leadership positions, especially in Homa Bay county, which has the highest number of women representatives,” Dr Obara says.

She recalled how Raila devised a formula to increase women’s election success in the 2022 General Election within ODM, rallying his supporters behind female candidates.

Direct party tickets

According to Obara, ODM under Raila introduced a polling system: women who scored over 50 per cent in polls were given direct party tickets. “They wanted to see if these women were truly popular on the ground,” she explains.

This was applied across Nyanza and Western regions. She says women won their positions not simply because they were women, but because they demonstrated their capability.

Obara believes these women will retain their seats and even bring in more because constituents have seen that areas led by women tend to perform better.

She says Raila made women’s leadership possible and that they owe him a great deal.

Obara adds that they have worked hard not to disappoint him and to keep the door open for many more women to come through.

Former nominated MP for persons with disability Denita Ghati says every Woman Representative in the country owes their seat to Raila Odinga. “This includes every Senator, whether nominated or elected. Raila championed the new constitution that provided these opportunities many now enjoy,” Ghati says.

She believes that without the fight for a multiparty system and the new constitution, the country would still be trapped in the ‘Majimbo’ system.

Ghati says Raila ensured the new constitution provided for women under Chapter 4 of the Bill of Rights.

Having served as Migori County’s first Woman Representative under devolution, she remarks many would never have imagined holding such a position.

“Through the new constitution, we secured positions like mine in parliament, something I never dreamed of. Raila was genuine, committed, and honest,” she says.

Ghati adds that nomination positions wouldn’t exist without Raila, and devolution itself, which he pushed for, created counties that offered more leadership opportunities for women.

Women’s wing

She credits Raila for inspiring women to pursue leadership.

Former Woman Representative Dr Pamela Odhiambo says ODM brought women and men together, with Raila championing and establishing a women’s wing from the polling station to the national level. This, she says, created space for women to actively participate in party activities and leadership.

The nomination system also ensured that where fewer women were elected, slots could be allocated to nominate women to leadership.

“Today, women are elected not only as Women Representatives but as MCAs, MPs, Senators, and even Governors,” Odhiambo says.

She believes those who wish to honour Raila’s efforts in shaping the country’s political leadership should continue to expand opportunities for women. They assert Raila strongly believed women’s inclusion was not an act of pity but a foundation for real progress, as women possess the same potential as men.