The Standard

'I was Jaramogi's food taster,' Wajackoyah reveals as he mourns Raila

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 18, 2025

Roots Party Leader Prof George Wajackoyah. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Roots Party of Kenya Leader George Wajackoyah has eulogised former Prime Minister  Raila Odinga as an enigma whose shoes cannot be filled.

He revealed his close ties to Odinga’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, during their time in London, saying he often tasted Jaramogi’s food to ensure it was not contaminated.

“I used to be a food taster for Raila’s father. I ate poison on his behalf. He has left me an orphan,” revealed Wajackoyah.

Wajackoyah, appearing visibly emotional, said Odinga’s death left him feeling like an orphan.

“Raila is an enigma and a spirit. He is not dead; he is just sleeping, as his spirit still lives,” he said. “We pray that whatever he stood for, we shall continue his legacy.”

He further described Odinga as a man of honesty and integrity who even loved his enemies.

“There are those who abused him and called him names, yet he would still embrace them and bring them into his team,” said Wajackoyah.

Speaking in Bondo on Saturday, October 18, during the public viewing of Odinga’s body, Wajackoyah said he intends to integrate his [Odinga’s] values into his own political journey and urged other leaders to do the same.

“I have instructed those around me, those who believe in me, that as we prepare for the 2027 elections, we should not insult others. Not to abuse Ruto, nor Gachagua, but instead embrace one another,” he said, calling for dialogue and unity among politicians.

Wajackoyah also explained why he has not joined any political alliance seeking to unseat President William Ruto in 2027.

“I can see many of my colleagues coming together to form teams to take over power, which is a good thing. But none of them has approached me to ask what the Roots Party stands for. That is why I have not joined them.”

