Raila's State funeral: Where was Gachagua?

Raila Odinga and Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was visibly absent during the State function held at Nyayo Stadium to honor the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

From President William Ruto to Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiangi, and other leaders, the day was marked by unity and tribute to a man who shaped Kenya’s political history.

But as cameras panned across the VIP dais, Gachagua was nowhere to be seen.

The absence did not go unnoticed.

On X, Samwel Wekesa posted: “I expected to see Gachagua at Nyayo Stadium today, just like other political figures who were present to pay their last respects to Raila Odinga. Kalonzo Musyoka is a gentleman. He made sure he was there to pay his last respects.”

However, others felt differently.

“Gachagua showing up would have turned things sour. I honestly think it was a good gesture for him not to turn up and allow people to mourn peacefully,” wrote Babji.

The former DP has issued no official statement regarding his absence, which came even as leaders from both sides of the political divide temporarily set aside rivalries to honor Raila’s legacy.

For many, the day symbolised unity, a moment when the country collectively mourned a figure whose influence transcended politics.

While some viewed Gachagua’s decision as a deliberate effort to avoid controversy, others saw it as a missed opportunity to demonstrate national solidarity at a time when Kenya appeared most united in grief.