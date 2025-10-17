Kalonzo accuses government of 'sidelining' opposition at Raila's State funeral

Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka during the Young Generation Forum at Nairobi's Ufungamano Hall on September 10, 2025. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Opposition leaders used the state funeral of ex-Premier Raila Amolo Odinga to criticise the government and the funeral planning committee for sidelining them during the event.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed his disappointment that the opposition, which had walked shoulder to shoulder with Odinga through years of political struggle, was

not formally recognised.

“Our brother has taken a final bow, but the struggle continues. Unfortunately, this is a state funeral. They should have recognised the official opposition to say something. That is

what Raila Odinga would have liked,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo lamented how even the leaders were introduced, which he said was barely audible.

“Even the way the DP announced our names with his usual small voice, nobody could hear. We must give Raila the most dignified sendoff,” he remarked.

Reflecting on Raila’s enduring political journey, Kalonzo paid tribute to his courage, resilience, and commitment to justice.

“We have shared the great pain of the stolen election with all of us. We were down for our people. This struggle continues, and I am happy that nobody today called Raila ‘mganga’

or ‘mtu wa vitendawili.’ His daughter Winnie called him what he truly was, an enigma,” he said.

Kalonzo also lauded Bishop David Kodia’s earlier sermon that castigated looters and corrupt leaders, saying the message reflected the nation’s frustration.

“I had to stand when the bishop spoke about looting because that is what Kenyans feel. Kenya Kwanza has lost the mood. No amount of engineering will change the fact that this

country is now on a true revolution, one that Raila would have wished to see.”

He further described Odinga as the architect of modern Kenyan democracy, a man who fought for devolution, good governance, and an end to impunity.

“He may have dropped the ball here and there, but he remained consistent in the belief that this country should be corruption-free. Devolution, which he championed, is now on its

knees. And doing away with the imperial presidency forever, that’s what Kenyans must continue to fight for,” he admitted.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta echoed similar sentiments, paying tribute to Raila’s lifelong commitment to justice and equality. “He fought for human rights, and whenever he

saw injustice, Raila was at the forefront to demand fairness,” said Uhuru.

“As we bid farewell to our hero, we must vow never to let what he fought for, democracy, human rights, and freedom, be eroded.”