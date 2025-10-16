MPs to pay tribute to Raila led by Speaker Wetang'ula

National Assembly to accord all MPs an opportunity to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

A somber mood engulfed Parliament buildings on Wednesday when legislators received news of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s demise.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula had to adjourn both the morning and afternoon session in honor of Raila and some of the departmental committees lined up were also called off, with grief so loud in the precincts of Parliament.

At around 10am on Wednesday, Wetang’ula arrived in the National Assembly and said he would issue his official communication in the afternoon and adjourned.

"Member, welcome to this morning meeting, I have just come from assenting to eight bills passed by this House, congratulations to all of you who participated. It is the highest number of bills ever assented together, including private members bills by Owen Baya and others…that is very good..."

He added: "I will invoke my authority under Standing Order No 1, and direct as follows, that the sitting of the House this morning is adjourned, we will have a sitting at 2.30pm where the Speaker will give you some important communication, for now the House stands adjourned. For businesses lined up this morning, bear with the leadership, there will be an opportunity to prosecute those businesses later."

Later in the afternoon, Wetang’ula announced that the National Assembly would eulogise Raila today from 10am to midnight to accord all MPs an opportunity to pay their last respects.

He cited the reason for pushing the eulogy session to today as being the fact that the Parliament leadership, Majority and Minority leaders, Kimani Ichung’wah and Junet Mohamed, respectively, were part of the delegation that was leaving for Mumbai to join a larger delegation of Cabinet Secretaries and Mama Ida Odinga, to bring back the remains of the fallen hero.

He said the delegation is expected to be back by today afternoon and then there will be a full day of eulogies to Raila.

“We will have a full day of eulogies to Raila starting 10am to midnight to give everybody an opportunity to speak… I advise that tomorrow (Thursday), it may be the only opportunity to eulogise the former Prime Minister. It is advised you come in a somber state with somber attire, meaning, I advise that we dress in black... those who do not have black go and buy this (Wednesday) afternoon. And the good ladies, should provide black ribbons for everybody so that we demonstrate our respect and appreciation for our fallen heroic leader and I will, in the opening of a debate tomorrow then, make a formal statement,” Wetang’ula said.

Ichung’wah said: “I beg to move that following the Presidential proclamation, regarding the passing on of Raila, and pursuant to provisions of the Standing Orders 30(3)(a)… this House resolves to hold morning sitting on Thursday commencing at 10am, to adjourn the Wednesday session and extend its afternoon sitting time and record its tribute by way of an exceptional motion.”

He said Raila will be remembered as a pan Africanist, a father to the nation and to many Kenyans.

Junet, in seconding the motion of adjournment, condoled with the family, ODM and the country for the loss encountered of ‘a great man’.

“I’m still coming to terms with what has happened and I would request you to allow me to do my condolences tomorrow (Thursday) because some of us had deep relationship with our leader,” he said.