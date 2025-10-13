Wamalwa: Kalonzo and Gen Z will shape 2027 election outcome

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa during an interview on Spice FM. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP–K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has said that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the country’s Gen Z voters will play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Spice FM, the former Defence Cabinet Secretary described Kalonzo as “the game changer” in Kenya’s political landscape, noting that both President William Ruto and the opposition are closely watching his next move.

“What we are seeing is an attempt to broaden the so-called broad-based government. For us in the opposition, we are strengthening our team, bonding, planning ahead, and refining our manifestos,” Wamalwa said.

He accused President Ruto of targeting the Ukambani vote, saying his recent engagements in the eastern region and the decision to host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui are part of efforts to win over the region.

“Ruto knows his votes are not adding up—there’s a gap of about two million. The only place he can recover after losing the mountain is Ukambani,” Wamalwa said. “If Kalonzo joins him, it’s game over—two terms automatically.”

He also warned that if the president fails to secure support from both the lower eastern and western regions, his re-election bid could falter.

Turning to governance and security, Wamalwa criticized the government’s approach to immigration, saying lax border controls have raised concerns among foreign powers.

“The country risks becoming a hub of immigration influx,” he said, urging tighter border management.

Wamalwa further highlighted the growing influence of young voters, saying Gen Z will be the true game changers in 2027.

“The Gen Z vote will decide this election. For the first time, they are going to vote in large numbers. If they don’t, there will be no country left for them,” he said.

He added that while attempts to manipulate the polls may occur, “it won’t work if the margin is big.”