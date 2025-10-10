×
Poll officials urged to be impartial ahead of by-elections

By James Omoro | Oct. 10, 2025
IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah speaking at IEBC offices at Kosele trading center during the clearing of candidates for Kasipul by-election. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has told security officials and its poll officers to demonstrate impartiality of the highest degree ahead of Kasipul parliamentary by-election.

IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah has said all IEBC officials and security officers in the area should maintain neutrality during campaigns ahead of the mini poll.

Speaking in the IEBC office at Kosele trading center when she supervised the clearance of candidates for Kasipul by-election, Abdallah said the role of security officials and their IEBC counterparts in the by-election was so important that they should not favour anybody unfairly under any circumstances.

“Neutrality will enable them to deal with the candidates without any bias in case of violation of electoral rules,” Abdalla said.

She emphasized that violating the rule of neutrality by the officers can cause chaos in the electoral area.

“Everybody will be running to security officials during this time. But if they are seen to be aligning with a particular candidate, tension will arise, and that will jeopardize peace,” Abdalla said.

By 2pm on Thursday, the IEBC had cleared seven candidates in the exercise that began on Wednesday. They included Abok Isaac Kiche of Kenya Moja Movement (KMM), Aroko Philip Nashon (Independent), Bior Robert Money (Independent), Kotiende Sam Rateng Okoth (UPA), Omondi Collins Okeyo (MDG), Ongondo Boyd Were (ODM), Oyoo Ishmael Omondi  (NLP).

.

Government can't borrow its way to prosperity, empower MSMEs instead
Government can't borrow its way to prosperity, empower MSMEs instead
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 hrs ago
Woman to receive State honour for rescuing Nakuru's street children
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
5 hrs ago
Experts now cast doubts on Ruto's ambitious 15 billion trees push
By Okumu Modachi and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Experts now cast doubts on Ruto's ambitious 15 billion trees push
Kibaki inheritance row: Probe ties man claiming to be son to Siaya family
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Kibaki inheritance row: Probe ties man claiming to be son to Siaya family
Opposition: We shall weather the storm and keep our winning unity
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Opposition: We shall weather the storm and keep our winning unity
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Why lecturers' strike may be nearing an end
