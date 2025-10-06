Why ODM and Kalonzo's Wiper are in war of words over Raila's health

ODM leader Raila Odinga after receiving a brief on ODM@20 Celebrations in Nairobi, on October 3, 2025. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]
A bitter war of words has erupted between ODM and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party over claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is unwell, with his allies accusing opposition figures of spreading malicious rumours.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you