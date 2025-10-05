×
Ruto urges youth to register as voters ahead of 2027 polls

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 5, 2025
President William Ruto at a Sunday service at St. Mary’s AIPCA Church in Kathelwa, Meru County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans, particularly the youth, to register in large numbers as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a Sunday service at St. Mary’s AIPCA Church in Kathelwa, Meru County, Ruto said the youth must take charge of the country’s future by electing leaders based on performance, vision, and a clear development agenda.

“Elections will be held in 2027, and like before, they will be conducted in one day, not two or more. But right now, what we need is work. Leaders must stop politicking from Monday to Sunday, January to December. That is what has made this country lag,” Ruto said.

He cautioned leaders already engaging in early campaigns, accusing them of abandoning their duties for political expediency.

“If someone has no agenda, no plan, no vision or strategy for the country, they should not be elected. Those already campaigning are not talking about roads, hospitals, electricity, or schools; they are only engaging in empty rhetoric,” he added.

He also emphasized that while preparing for the 2027 polls is important, the primary focus must remain on delivering services to improve the lives of Kenyans.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Senator Kathuri Murungi, local MPs, Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Muga, and several Principal Secretaries accompanied the Head of State.

