Ruto joins calls for two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict

President William Ruto has supported calls for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine to end the long-standing conflict.

Ruto said Kenya was concerned by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by the military operation, while calling for a credible political process that will see residents of the two states live together peacefully.

The President, who was addressing the United Nations General Assembly Debate in New York, said the protection of civilians and respect for humanitarian law cannot be applied selectively.

“We cannot condemn suffering in one place while turning a blind eye in another area. Kenya is gravely concerned with the immense suffering of civilians in the military operation in Gaza as we call for the release of Israel hostages and a permanent ceasefire,” he said.

Ruto also condemned the worsening crisis in Sudan, and supported a peace initiative led by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the US.

He lauded the United Nations, noting that for 80 years, it has tried to end conflicts in the world's most dangerous nations while coordinating efforts to fight small pox, HIV, Ebola and Covid-19, and that it currently stands at a crossroads with a need for renewal with a quest for global peace.

The President called on all nations to stand together to ensure respect for human rights.

He mentioned the conflict in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, stating Kenya has sent security officers in various countries since independence to ensure peace is maintained under the auspices of the UN, with the latest case being the Haiti mission.

Ruto said, despite the shortcomings, the UN remains the only hope for humanity, stating that Kenya being one of the countries hosting UN headquarters would do its best to ensure that the world is a better place for all human beings.

He said the Multinational Security Mission in Haiti has driven out the gangs from the airport and seaport after the operation launched 15 months ago. The President said schools, roads and hospitals are ready for use.

“As the mission for Haiti nearly comes to an end, I am satisfied with the work of Multinational Security Mission in securing the nation whose citizens had lost hope even as I call for the global nations to support the efforts to expand the peace mission in the country,” he said.