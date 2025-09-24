Raila Odinga's flip-flops rattle Ruto, ODM camp ahead of 2027 election

ODM leader Raila Odinga meets with Siaya County leaders led by Governor James Orengo at his Capital Hill office in Nairobi on September 22nd 2025 ahead of the upcoming Trade Investment Conference in the county. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga is living up to his moniker, the enigma, a title bestowed to him by Nigerian author Babafemi Badejo. In his seminal biography, Raila Odinga: An Enigma in Kenyan Politics, Badejo writes about how Raila has been misunderstood.

In his latest pronouncements, the former Prime Minister has caught his followers off guard, blindsiding his allies in the United Democratic Alliance and President William Ruto, while the opposition is reeling in confusion.