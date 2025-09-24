×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila's flip-flops rattle Ruto, ODM camp ahead of General Election

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 24, 2025
ODM leader Raila Odinga meets with Siaya County leaders led by Governor James Orengo at his Capital Hill office in Nairobi on September 22nd 2025 ahead of the upcoming Trade Investment Conference in the county. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga is living up to his moniker, the enigma, a title bestowed to him by Nigerian author Babafemi  Badejo. In his seminal biography, Raila Odinga: An Enigma in Kenyan Politics, Badejo writes about how Raila has been misunderstood.

In his latest pronouncements, the former Prime Minister has caught his followers off guard, blindsiding his allies in the United Democratic Alliance and President William Ruto, while the opposition is reeling in confusion.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila 2027 Plans Raila Odinga Ruto-Raila Pact President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Stop banking on labour exports and create opportunities locally
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
2 hrs ago
These five men can deliver Kenya from politics of despair
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Is Raila playing Ruto?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Is Raila playing Ruto?
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved