The Standard

ODM endorses UDA candidate in Malava by-election

By Mary Imenza | Sep. 23, 2025
United Democratic Alliance candidate David Ndakwa in the Malava parliamentary by-election. [File, Standard]

ODM has declared support for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa in the Malava parliamentary by-election set for November 27, 2025.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa made the announcement on Monday, confirming that ODM would not field a candidate.

“We, as members of ODM, because we support a broad-based government, have decided not to present a candidate in Malava. We are backing the candidate of the broad-based team, David Ndakwa,” Barasa said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The governor said the move was meant to consolidate unity and ensure continuity of projects started by the late MP Malulu Injendi.

“We will put all our energy here to ensure the people of Malava elect Hon Ndakwa, who will complete the projects of Hon Malulu. When 2027 comes, the strategy will be the same,” he said.

Barasa revealed that ODM’s decision came after wide consultations and should not be seen as betrayal but rather as a commitment to service delivery.

“This is not about political parties. It’s about leadership and service delivery. Ndakwa has demonstrated a clear development agenda, and we want to give him a chance to deliver,” he said.

ODM leaders in Kakamega urged their supporters in Malava to rally behind Ndakwa, assured of support during  campaigns.

Ndakwa, who secured the UDA ticket with 8756 votes in the party primaries, will face Seth Panyako of DAP-K, Edgar Busiega of DCP, Wilberforce Tuvei of Kenya Moja, and Joab Manyasi of DNA in the race to succeed the late Injendi.

.

.

.

