Raila: ODM has not decided on its flagbearer for the 2027 election

ODM leader Raila Odinga during the party’s Central Committee Meeting in Nairobi, on August 28, 2025. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has stated that the party has not yet decided whether it will field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday during the ODM parliamentary group meeting in Nairobi, Raila cautioned members against making commitments that the party has not officially resolved, stressing that the time to make such decisions will come.

“We have not passed any resolutions as a party to say how we are going to approach the elections of 2027. So wherever you are, do not commit the party to matters that have not been discussed. Let those issues be discussed first. We are ODM—who has told you that ODM will not have a candidate in 2027? Who has told you? First, think as ODM,” Raila said.

He also stated that ODM has a clear plan, negotiated and agreed upon with the Kenya Kwanza government, urging members to allow its implementation. “Other decisions will be made when the time comes,” he added firmly.

Raila has remained tight-lipped about his own plans for the 2027 elections, even as some senior party members have suggested supporting President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

As the National Assembly resumes after recess, Raila encouraged MPs to pursue the legislative agenda. “You should never feel powerless or feel like giving up because populists around you are seeking popularity at the expense of leadership,” he urged.

He also reminded ODM MPs that there is a time to lead and a time to receive applause. “Popularity surges and wanes. Cheering crowds come and go. But solid service to the nation, achieved against all odds, withstands the test of history. Today, I charge you to persevere. It is good for our people. It is good for our country,” Raila said.

Raila reiterated the importance of working with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to stabilise a country hit by turbulence and on the brink of collapse. “So far, a core objective of our union has been achieved. We have a stable and peaceful country. We have beaten back chaos and created an environment where we can agree to disagree without facing collapse. I appreciate the role our MPs continue to play in preserving the nation,” he said.

Despite political differences and misgivings among parties or leaders, Raila asserted that the country must come first. Only then can the nation focus on addressing its imperfections and deciding who should lead.

He noted that the ability to compromise without sacrificing core values has already borne fruit. While the country may not be entirely out of danger, it is in a better position today than in 2023 or early 2024.

Much more is needed to build a stable, fair, and prosperous nation. This will require firm, resolute leadership, continuous consultation, greater sobriety, and an unwavering focus on the people’s needs.

“I mention sobriety because, in times like these, politicians may be tempted to listen only to their own voices and the cheers of the masses, forgetting that we are leaders and must lead,” Raila said.

“In such times, it is easy to get lost in competing populist campaigns and forget that leadership means making decisions that may sometimes invite boos rather than cheers. I have been there. I have been both cheered and booed. I was once opposed by the people when I cleared the ground for the Thika Superhighway and Nairobi bypasses. Today, everyone claims credit for these projects,” he reflected.

Raila also defended the government’s move to privatise or sell part of the assets of some public entities. “Even if you sell them, where are they going? They remain here. If someone wants to buy, let them buy. It is your asset. It is idle. Sell it to raise money instead of borrowing. Make money to invest rather than going into debt. I don’t want to sell shares of, say, Safaricom. Why not? Because they still remain in the country,” he explained.

“When Adani came to invest in this airport, there was too much unnecessary noise in Parliament. They pulled out. The airport remains here; they were bringing their money to develop it and would have charged reasonable fees for over 30 years. That is what would have happened,” he added.

He regretted that a similar arrangement is proceeding in Kigali, where Qataris are building Kigali International Airport on the terms Adani had proposed for Kenya. “So Kigali will become the regional hub, not Nairobi, because of noise created by other parties who also benefit from stoking such opposition, paying people under the table to create daily disruptions in the media. Shame on them!” Raila lamented.

The party has praised the experts seconded to the broad-based government, acknowledging their critical role in the country’s recovery.