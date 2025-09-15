Parties warn of 'highgear' plan to wipe them out before 2027 polls

Interim Chairman of the Political Parties Caucus and Leader of the National Liberal Party Dr. Kyalo Muli (centre) addresses a presser alongside members in Athi River . [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

More than 50 political parties have accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties of plotting to deregister them before the 2027 General Election.

Interim Political Parties Caucus Chairperson and National Liberal Party leader Dr. Kyalo Muli said the group believes the plan is already in motion and warned that Kenya’s multi‑party democracy is under threat.

"We are aware of a diabolical plot to deregister several political parties before the next general election on flimsy grounds," said Muli.

"The scheme is in high gear and the IEBC may be aware of, or even complicit in, it," he added.

Muli spoke after a weekend retreat of the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) in Athi River.

The PPLC was formed on the recommendation of the 2009 Kriegler Commission to promote dialogue and prevent a repeat of the 2007 post‑election violence.

He accused the IEBC of engaging with churches, embassies and non‑governmental organisations while "stubbornly refusing" to meet political parties, which he described as its principal stakeholders.

"Perhaps this explains their refusal to engage with political parties. After all, what is the point of engaging with those you have already marked for elimination?" observed Muli.

The caucus resolved to form a united front to resist any attempt to weaken or dismantle political parties.

"Our political parties are here to stay. We shall not be cowed, and we urge Kenyans to remain equally vigilant," noted Muli.

Earlier in the week, the caucus said 54 parties were struggling to operate after being "starved of funds" and vowed to petition Parliament for support.