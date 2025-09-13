Ruto, Gachagua in rival Murang'a meetings as 2027 contest heats up

Former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua during a political rally at Mulu Mutisya grounds in Machakos town on May 30, 2025. [John Muia, Standard]

The battle for the heart and soul of the central region votes ahead of the 2027 elections played out on Friday when President William Ruto and his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua held parallel meetings with some Murang’a county leaders.

One group met President Ruto at State House, while Gachagua hosted another at his Karen residence, with both leaders trading political barbs.

In remarks seemingly aimed at the former DP, Ruto told the gathering it was no longer time for tribal politics that deny some regions a share of national resources.

“We no longer have room in Kenya for tribalism and retrogressive politics that enrich a few individuals at the expense of many. We are charting a new course; one of bold, visionary leadership that transforms lives and unites our nation,” he said.

However, Gachagua hit out at his former boss over the State House meetings, saying the gatherings are platforms for illicit dealings and havens of corruption. He said the meetings are sanctioned to solicit support for his administration, whose popularity continues to dwindle.

“What is happening today at State House is a shame. A national shame. It has become the theatre of the absurd. The centre of corruption and money laundering,” claimed Gachagua.

He said, “Public funds are stolen daily and used as bribes to the people of Kenya.”

Gachagua also criticised the Head of State for what he described as a failure to honour the promises he made to the people of Murang’a, even as he urged the residents to discern their true leaders and those betraying them.

“I want the people of Murang’a to take note of their true leaders. These are the true leaders that we have in Murang’a, these are the leaders who are dependable, care for their people and respect the people who elected them,” he stated.

“I urge them to note the traitors, those auctioning Murang’a people for small handouts to satisfy their own greed,” he added.

At the State House, Ruto announced that he allocated Sh23 billion for the construction of 10,300 affordable houses and Sh3.5 billion to upgrade roads.

He also said that his government had allocated a further Sh2.3 billion for the development of 23 modern markets, and Sh3 billion for new students’ hostels.

“To accelerate entrepreneurship and inclusive growth, more than 10,000 households will be connected to electricity by December through our ambitious Sh850 million electrification project,” he said.

He added, “We have also committed to building two modern stadiums worth over Sh1.5 billion and to connect Kangema, Mathioya, Kiharu and Kandara to clean water under a Sh2.4 billion water project.”

Sources said Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Senator Joe Nyutu, respectively, were absent from the State House meeting.

Five elected MPs, the leadership of the county assembly, and 32 Members of County Assembly from the devolved unit did not attend.