With PhD and political acumen, critics warn of Ruto's know-it-all attitude

President William Ruto.[FILE/Standard]

Kenya is indeed lucky with President William Ruto at the helm. When 7.2 million Kenyans voted for him, they unwittingly voted in all the four previous Heads of State since 1963. Jomo Kenyatta's charisma and courage, Daniel Moi's enduring patience, Mwai Kibaki's intellect and Uhuru Kenyatta's ambitions now resides in State House in the embodiment of the current occupant, Ruto.

Luckier still, President Ruto is the first PhD holder to be Kenya's president. He is relatively young, energetic and focused. With these attributes, he believes in the last three years, he has performed miracles. Ruto believes by the end of his first term, Kenya will be unrecognisable and perhaps matching towards the status of one of the Asian Tigers, Singapore.