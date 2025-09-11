×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

With PhD and political acumen, critics warn of Ruto's know-it-all attitude

By Ndungu Gachane | Sep. 11, 2025
President William Ruto.[FILE/Standard]

Kenya is indeed lucky with President William Ruto at the helm. When 7.2 million Kenyans voted for him, they unwittingly voted in all the four previous Heads of State since 1963. Jomo Kenyatta's charisma and courage, Daniel Moi's enduring patience, Mwai Kibaki's intellect and Uhuru Kenyatta's ambitions now resides in State House in the embodiment of the current occupant, Ruto.

Luckier still, President Ruto is the first PhD holder to be Kenya's president. He is relatively young, energetic and focused. With these attributes, he believes in the last three years, he has performed miracles. Ruto believes by the end of his first term, Kenya will be unrecognisable and perhaps matching towards the status of one of the Asian Tigers, Singapore.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted


Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

William Ruto PHD President William Ruto Education Ruto Leadership style Ruto @3
.

Latest Stories

Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Opinion
By Saleh Maalim Alio
3 hrs ago
Data and evidence key to improving learning outcomes
Opinion
By Richard King
3 hrs ago
Our 'Singapore dream' will be actualised by Gen Zs, not Ruto
Opinion
By David Kipruto
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
By Jacinta Mutura and Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved