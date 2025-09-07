How UDA, ODM plan to dominate November by-elections

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga during a past event at KICC. [File, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) parties have embarked on a joint effort to clinch majority seats in the forthcoming by-elections amid mounting competition from a united opposition front.

The Sunday Standard can now reveal that ahead of the 2027 general election, a team has also been appointed by both President Ruto and ODM party leader Raila to ensure the formation of joint positions and is working behind the scenes to ensure the reality what is poised to be a coalition government.