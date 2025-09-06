×
UDA picks Leo Muriuki for Mbeere North by-election

By Betty Njeru | Sep. 6, 2025
UDA nominee for Mbeere North MP seat Leo Muriuki Muthende. [DPCS]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has settled on Leo Muriuki Muthende as its candidate for the Mbeere North parliamentary seat in the November 27 by-election.

Muriuki was selected on Saturday, September 6, after a consensus among seven aspirants.

UDA Deputy Party Leader Kithure Kindiki lauded the contenders for agreeing to rally behind a single candidate.

“As a party, we are happy to see the candidates have all endorsed one candidate,” Kindiki said.

The seat fell vacant after Geoffrey Ruku was appointed to President William Ruto’s Cabinet earlier in the year.  

The UDA nominee is expected to face stiff competition, including from a candidate backed by Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Mbeere North is emerging as a hotly contested constituency, with the ruling party facing newer entrants.

The race is also expected to test the influence of President Ruto against that of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

By-elections are also scheduled in Malava, Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, and Ugunja constituencies.

Political parties have until September 17 to submit names of candidates for primaries, with campaigns set to begin next month.

