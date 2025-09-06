Broad based CSs: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs

President William Ruto interacts with Co-operatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya during a joint session of Cabinet and Principal Secretaries at State House Nairobi. With them are Principal Secretaries Susan Mang'eni and Abdi Dubat.[FILE/Standard]

The ODM quartet of John Mbadi, Opiyo Wandayi, Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya took over as Cabinet Secretaries one year ago.

Their appointment was accompanied by protests that ODM leaders, and to an extent the then opposition chief Raila Odinga, were riding on the push for reforms by Gen Zs, even though they were not part of the protests.