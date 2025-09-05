Multiple players filling oversight gap left by Raila's union with Ruto

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has become a defender of President Ruto's government leaving other actors to take up oversight role. [File, Standard]

If former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s crossing over into the government had created a gap in the opposition, then President William Ruto has not noticed it much.

That is thanks to the legion of actors who have moved in to fill whatever oversight void existed. Kenya’s vibrant youth, political players, the clergy and civil society groups have largely taken up the role of keeping the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration on its toes.