Ruto's classmate recounts how DP was once beaten until he fled to his sister

The silent villages in the Turbo constituency of Uasin Gishu County erupted into celebrations as Deputy President William Ruto was cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) last weekend.

At Sambut village just next to Kamoret, where the DP hails from, we find Truphosa Chebatip, 58, who studied in the same class as Ruto at primary school.

Chebatip recounts how their primary life was filled with so much adventure, hard work and perseverance in the tough situations that life had placed them in.

She said that during their early years, the DP was a polite and more of a reserved pupil. She stated that she was the school’s bell ringer, but the DP, who was in their early years silent, did not take up any responsibilities.

She asked the DP to also consider meeting his classmates, most of who are still living in abject poverty.

