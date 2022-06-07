× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Presidential race: We remain unbowed, Walter Mong'are says

POLITICS
By George Maringa | Jun 7th 2022

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati (L) speaking with Walter Mong’are at the Bomas of Kenya on May 30, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday announced it had cleared four presidential aspirants for the August 9 polls.

Earlier, Walter Mong’are’s clearance certificate was revoked, despite being the first presidential aspirant to be cleared to run for the top office on May 30, 2022.

Mong’are who was to vie under Umoja Summit Party took to Twitter following the decision by IEBC.

“We don’t question God; we trust in His process,” he tweeted.

KEEP READING

On Monday, June 6, IEBC said they had discovered a discrepancy in his academic papers.

According to the Constitution, it is mandatory for a presidential candidate to be a holder of at least a bachelor’s degree.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said they had summoned Mong’are to appear before the electoral agency on Monday afternoon to provide proof of his academic papers, but the aspirant failed to honour the summon.

“As the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, upon discovery of new information on Walter Mong’are, as related to lack of academic qualifications, I invited him to appear before me today (Monday, June 6) at 2pm to clarify the issue. However, he failed to honour my invitation and I hereby revoke the nomination certificate of Walter Mong’are,” Chebukati said during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya.

Mong’are’s party through a public statement sent by the Secretary General Naomi Cidi, now says it is not bowed yet.

“On behalf of Umoja Summit Party, I would like to express my gratitude to all our supporters despite the recent public announcement by IEBC revoking the clearance of our Presidential Candidate Mr Walter Mongare.

We would like to assure all Kenyans that we are seeking counsel and are committed to resolving this matter amicably for a favorable outcome. We are confident that our journey will resume. Umoja Summit Party assures you of our dedication to offering alternative leadership and reason to vote,” said Naomi.

Raila plan to revive textile industry divides opinion
Raila promised to promote cotton growing and revive textile factories, suggesting the industry collapsed due to importation of mitumba clothes.
Azimio la Umoja manifesto a fair attempt, but lacks fine details
The top page of Azimio manifesto espouses the Kenyan dream.

This could be the reason Uhuru Kenyatta snubbed his deputy on Madaraka Day
This could be the reason Uhuru Kenyatta snubbed his deputy on Madaraka Day

MACHARIA MUNENE

By Macharia Munene

.
Raila plan to revive textile industry divides opinion

Raila plan to revive textile industry divides opinion
Kigame sues IEBC, cites discrimination after being locked out of polls
Shocking letter that put Irungu Kang'ata in cusp of losing key ticket
Kang'ata cleared for Murang'a Governor race

