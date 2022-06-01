× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

President Uhuru's nod to Martha Karua at Madaraka Day fete

POLITICS
By Grace Ng'ang'a | Jun 1st 2022 | 2 min read
Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta left tongues wagging as he hinted at backing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential running mate Martha Karua.

Speaking during his last Madaraka Day celebration as Head of State, President Kenyatta rooted for women to get into top leadership, while acknowledging those in his administration.

Although he did not mention Karua's name while reiterating his commitment to equality and inclusivity of women in leadership, the president made a strong case for the Narc-Kenya party leader.

Uhuru said the fight for inclusivity and the two-thirds gender rule continue, and that Kenyans have a chance of electing a woman to represent them at the national level in August.

KEEP READING

"For a long time, women affairs were relegated to the Department of Social Services; where they were grouped with children and persons living with disabilities," he said.

The president who has openly backed ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor, indirectly campaigned for Karua as the next second-in-command.

"In August this year, if it is the wish of the electorate, we have a chance of a woman shattering the glass ceiling by assuming the second highest office in our Republic, the Office of Deputy President," said the Head of State.

He said his administration has fast-tracked promotion of women to leadership in security sector and others previously dominated by men.

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

"I appointed Fatuma Ahmed as the first woman Major-General of our Defence Forces in 2018. Similarly, the first holder of the constitutional office of Auditor-General was appointed under my administration, Mrs Nancy Gathungu, appointed in 2021, continues to serve the republic in that capacity," he said.

He also took the opportunity to acknowledge the women who worked in his Cabinet in different capacities.

They included: Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Amina Mohamed (Sports, Culture and Heritage), Farida Karoney (Lands and Physical Planning), Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender), Monica Juma (Energy), Betty Maina (Trade and Industrialisation) and Sicily Kariuki (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation).

Further, he urged the next government to include women in the Cabinet. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Uhuru defends legacy, warns of 'bad' successor
Uhuru Kenyatta argues debt still sustainable but only worry was if next administration looted the funds.
Debt has allowed country to grow faster, says Uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has borrowed over Sh6.5 trillion since it came to power in early 2013

MOST READ

Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public
Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public

NATIONAL

By Jacinta Mutura

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The deal Kalonzo could not resist

By Jacob Ngetich | 5 hours ago

The deal Kalonzo could not resist
Political debates in Kenya: are they useful or empty media spectacles?

By The Conversation | 5 hours ago

Political debates in Kenya: are they useful or empty media spectacles?
Raila says with Wiper leader back in his camp, he is confident of round-one victory in August

By Edwin Nyarangi | 13 hours ago

Raila says with Wiper leader back in his camp, he is confident of round-one victory in August
Kiraitu, Linturi and Kawira fight suits from rivals for governor seat

By George Kaimenyi | 13 hours ago

Kiraitu, Linturi and Kawira fight suits from rivals for governor seat

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC