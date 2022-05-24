× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Trouble in Kenya Kwanza Alliance as Ruto favours UDA candidates

POLITICS
By Ndungu Gachane | May 24th 2022 | 3 min read
Deputy President William Ruto (right) and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua during Kenya Kwanza rally in Mwiki Kasarani, Nairobi. May 13, 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate parties have criticised Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua for urging voters to only elect UDA candidates.

Speaking in Murang’a yesterday, the DP and the Mathira MP told voters to rally behind UDA candidates in the August 9 General Election.

“I need foot soldiers who I will work with to protect your interests and they must be elected on a UDA ticket,” Mr Gachagua told the crowd.

Dr Ruto said: “I urge you to vote for a UDA governor and other candidates.”

KEEP READING

There are 16 affiliate parties in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In Murang’a, there are three governor candidates whose parties are affiliated to Kenya Kwanza.

Governor aspirant Irungu Nyakera is the chairperson of the Farmers Party of Kenya, which has at least 28 candidates eyeing elective positions, including Senate and woman representative.

Former Water Principal Secretary Irungu Wairagu is vying for the county’s top job on a Democratic Party ticket. Democratic Party has been an affiliate of Kenya Kwanza until a recent court ruling quashing its membership in the alliance.

Senator Irungu Kangata is seeking to succeed Governor Mwangi Wa Iria on a UDA ticket.

As Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua vouched for election of UDA candidates, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi watched silently. ANC has fielded a parliamentary candidate in Mathioya Eva Njeri.

ANC has also fielded MCA candidates in Muranga and Mt Kenya region at large.

In a move seen as a strategy to prevent split of votes, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa mentioned all the UDA candidates in Mathioya during the rally.

Reacting later to the remarks, Mr Nyakera, a co-principal in Kenya Kwanza, said he read malice in the move.

“During negotiations we agreed that we will be equal partners and all candidates will be treated in the same manner.

“I was utterly shocked to hear our captain popularise UDA candidates as opposed to letting the locals decide. This is utmost deceit and conmanship and must be looked at before it is too late,” he said.

The Farmers Party of Kenya (TSP) chairperson warned that if Dr Ruto and other Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals do not address the issue, it could trigger voter apathy where their supporters may only turn out to vote for aspirants for other elective posts and not for president.

“My supporters were angry and even threatened to vote for the Azimio leader... others may not vote for president and this must be addressed,” said Mr Nyakera

Dancun Njuguna, a candidate in Gitugi, termed the move by UDA leaders treacherous.

“That is against the spirit of the coalition agreement signed between ANC and UDA. Ruto is shortchanging us the way he was shortchanged by the president and makes no difference between them,” he said.

“They should let Kenyans decide and not plan on their behalf, they must relax and wait for the election outcomes,” said Mr Njuguna.

He claimed that UDA aspirants are weak and fear that the election of candidates of affiliate parties may be interpreted to mean that Mr Gachagua is not effective, which is not the case.

“Gachagua must understand that he is the deputy captain of Kenya Kwanza coalition and should not perpetuate division in the coalition,” Mr Njuguna said.

On Sunday, while addressing residents in Eldoret town, Dr Ruto asked the electorate to vote for UDA candidates and shun those from other parties and independent candidates.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Three deputy governors challenge bosses in polls
The three are the deputy governors of Kirinyaga, Embu and Tharaka Nithi.
Wiper changes tune on links with Azimio
Party aspirants vote 45 out of 50 for the former vice-president to return to Raila camp.

MOST READ

Karua is not one of us, Atheists in Kenya Society tells Governor Mutua
Karua is not one of us, Atheists in Kenya Society tells Governor Mutua

NATIONAL

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Elections will not affect economy, CS tells traders

By Nathan Ochunge | 9 minutes ago

Elections will not affect economy, CS tells traders
Most independent presidential aspirants will drop out; here's why

By Judah Ben-Hur | 9 minutes ago

Most independent presidential aspirants will drop out; here's why
Three deputy governors challenge bosses in polls

By Wainaina Ndung'u | 9 minutes ago

Three deputy governors challenge bosses in polls
Wiper changes tune on links with Azimio

By Jacob Ng’etich and Erastus Mulwa | 9 minutes ago

Wiper changes tune on links with Azimio

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC