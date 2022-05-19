David Ohito replaces Charles Owino as Gumbo running mate
POLITICS
By
Olivia Odhiambo
| May 19th 2022 | 1 min read
Nicholas Gumbo, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party gubernatorial candidate in Siaya County, has picked former journalist David Ohito as his running mate.
This is after former Police spokesperson Charles Owino withdrew his candidature as Gumbo’s running mate on Monday, May 16.
Ohito is the current Secretary-General of UDM Party.
He previously served as the Chief of Staff in the Mandera County Government.
Prior to his stint at the county administration, he worked as the Digital Editor at the Standard Group PLC.
“I’m glad that Gumbo has settled on me as his running mate. I bring a wealth of leadership experience, from my stints as Chief of Staff in Mandera and Senior Editor at the Standard Group,” he told The Standard.
Charles Owino returned to the Police Service after Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai recalled him to serve as the Director of the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.
Last week, Senator James Orengo of ODM, who is Gumbo’s fiercest competitor in the race to succeed Cornel Rasanga as Siaya Governor, picked William Oduol as his running mate.
