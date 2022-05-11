× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
2022 Election:

Muthama discloses why he won't associate with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | May 11th 2022 | 2 min read

UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama addresses a Kenya Kwanza rally at Mathira, Nyeri county on March 7, 2022. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has revealed why he did not attend Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s unveiling of Governor Alfred Mutua in Tala on Tuesday.

Muthama, who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman says it was hard for him to oppose Mutua publicly because they are in the same political formation.

This comes barely a week since the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party leader dumped the Raila-led Azimio-One Kenya coalition for DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In an exclusive interview with KTN News on Wednesday night, the former lawmaker who is now eyeing governorship reiterated that he will not associate himself with Mutua in the course of his campaigns.

KEEP READING

” I was born and raised in Tala but I decided not to attend the event. It was on purpose because Mutua and I have leadership problems that date back to almost ten years ago,” Muthama explained in Swahili.

“For the last decade, I have been having problems with him (Mutua). This is because he lied to the people of Machakos and made false promises. I have my stand, and I know I cannot be bribed to forget people’s shortcomings,” he added.

During the 2013 General Election, Muthama and Mutua were elected senator and governor for Machakos respectively under the Wiper party ticket.

However, Mutua decamped to his own new Maendeleo Chap Chap Party in 2015, a party whose ticket he was re-elected on.

During the interview, Muthama pointed an accusing finger at the exiting county boss. He has accused Mutua of failing to fulfil the promises he made to Machakos County's electorate instead of lying to them.

“He (Governor Mutua) went around bragging how he had connected water to all Masaku households. To date, nothing has been done and the funds allocated cannot be traced,” the UDA chairman alleged.

Then went on “The same applies to water dams, farming tractors, police houses, security cameras and so many more, he lied,”

Despite this, Muthama says he can only associate himself with Alfred Mutua publicly if he agrees to publicly retract the false communication.

“If we talk and he agrees to retract the false statements he has been making to the people of Machakos, it is okay,” he clarified.

After being elected senator in 2013, Muthama did not seek re-election in 2017 as he was actively campaigning for the NASA coalition.

He reportedly fell out with the leadership of the Wiper party and formed the UDA party, which is now led by Deputy President William Ruto.

In the August polls, Muthama is running for Machakos Governor on a UDA ticket and is one of the key supporters of DP Ruto’s presidential bid.

© The Standard Group PLC
