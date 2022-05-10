Kalonzo Musyoka changes mind, attends Azimio running mate interview

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka attends Azimio running mate interviews at Serena Hotel. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived at Nairobi’s Serena hotel for the Azimio presidential running mate interview.

Kalonzo appeared before a seven-member selection panel to justify why he should be considered for the running mate position.

“It was a two-hour conversation, not an interview. The decision to come was mine because we didn’t want to give anybody an excuse for not coming,” he said.

The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance has fronted ODM leader Raila Odinga as its presidential flagbearer in the August 9 polls.

In a turn of events, however, Kalonzo appears to have changed his mind last minute.

He had last week and last night confirmed that he would not be attending the interviews, terming the process ‘demeaning to his stature.'

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” he told The Standard on phone.

The former vice president said that the Azimio la Umoja brigade knew he was the most suitable to be Odinga’s running mate, but was involved in an unnecessarily circuitous process meant to achieve nothing much.

At least 11 candidates had been shortlisted for the Raila deputy position.

Narc-K party leader Martha Karua, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Governors Hassan Joho, and Wycliffe Oparanya appeared before the Committee of eminent persons on Monday, May 9.

Others shortlisted are former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

