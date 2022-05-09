Ruto welcomes Governor Kingi to Kenya Kwanza

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi [David Njaaga, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi's Pan African Alliance (PAA) party to Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Kingi was received in his new political vehicle of choice moments after Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu confirmed that he had written to her office requesting to exit the Azimio Coalition.

“I have received only two (requests of parties wanting to leave the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition party); the Maendeleo Chap Chap and the Pamoja African Alliance,” Nderitu said during an interview on Citizen TV.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, Ruto said; "Welcome Governor Amason Kingi and PAA party to the alliance of democrats, the free and the willing.

He added; "Together we stand against strong arm machinations by the oppressors and political racketeers who've exploited us for long. Welcome to the grand march to new possibilities for all Kenyans."

The DP had earlier in the day welcomed Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua.

The Machakos Governor had announced he had severed ties with the Raila Odinga-led outfit claiming there was unequal treatment of political parties in the formation.

"The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit and conmanship in our politics. Those who've taken our country hostage using patronage, force and impunity will know Wakenya hawapangwingwi.

"Karibu Governor Alfred Mutua and MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation," Ruto said.

