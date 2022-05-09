× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
2022 Election:

Ruto welcomes Governor Kingi to Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | May 9th 2022 | 1 min read
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi [David Njaaga, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi's Pan African Alliance (PAA) party to Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Kingi was received in his new political vehicle of choice moments after Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu confirmed that he had written to her office requesting to exit the Azimio Coalition.

“I have received only two (requests of parties wanting to leave the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition party); the Maendeleo Chap Chap and the Pamoja African Alliance,” Nderitu said during an interview on Citizen TV.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, Ruto said; "Welcome Governor Amason Kingi and PAA party to the alliance of democrats, the free and the willing. 

He added; "Together we stand against strong arm machinations by the oppressors and political racketeers who've exploited us for long. Welcome to the grand march to new possibilities for all Kenyans."

KEEP READING

The DP had earlier in the day welcomed Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua.

The Machakos Governor had announced he had severed ties with the Raila Odinga-led outfit claiming there was unequal treatment of political parties in the formation.

"The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit and conmanship in our politics. Those who've taken our country hostage using patronage, force and impunity will know Wakenya hawapangwingwi.

"Karibu Governor Alfred Mutua and MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation," Ruto said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Focus shifts to three hopefuls as Azimio panel engages experts
The short-listed are invited for interviews, but attention is on Karua, Kenneth and Kalonzo. May 16 is the IEBC deadline for all presidential aspirants to name their running-mates.
Blow to Raila Odinga as defections rock Azimio ship
Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA pull out of Azimio claiming that there was secrecy in running affairs of the coalition. Registrar of Political Parties said parties free to exit coalitions.

