I will not step down: Singer Bahati in tears amid political foul play claims

Musician-turned politician Kevin Bahati was in tears earlier today, alleging that he has been asked to step down from the Mathare parliamentary race.

Barely a week ago, Bahati was given the Jubilee Party nomination ticket and cleared to run for the seat in the upcoming August 9 polls.

While addressing the media on yesterday morning, the ‘machozi’ hitmaker broke down, saying that his nomination certificate had been recalled to pave way for another Azimio la Umoja candidate.

Much to his dissatisfaction, Bahati reiterated his intention not to step down from the race.

“I know that there is zoning in politics. Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area. For this one time, let us give the youth of this country and the Azimio la Umoja a chance,” Bahati told the media as his tears flowed freely.

“Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted. These people of Mathare have suffered. I did not come to politics to get a job because I already had one. They deserve someone who understands them,” he added.

In his place, the Azimio-One Kenya alliance has settled on the incumbent MP for Mathare Anthony Oluoch, who was cleared to run on an ODM ticket.

The gospel-turned-secular artist was quick to remind the leaders of his political formation (President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga) how he has been loyal to the Jubilee Party.

“I respect Raila and Uhuru Kenyatta. I am a big supporter of Azimio and Jubilee. I personally did over 555 stops campaigning for the president across the country. Please do not kill the hearts of the youths in Azimio,” a tearful Bahati pleaded.

"I cannot step down for someone that has not helped my people. Someone who has used Mathare to benefit himself. Someone who does not know the problems of my people,” he concluded.

While publicising his bid for the Mathare seat in March this year, Bahati said that he had been receiving requests from his constituents to represent them in Parliament.

Days before announcing his political ambition, the musician had released a new track featuring Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga dubbed 'Fire'.

He has also revealed that the song was done for free. However, Jubilee Party is yet to give an official statement on Bahati's allegations.

In the last election, another popular artist who joined politics broke the internet after weeping when he lost the Jubilee Party primaries.

At the time, musician Charles Njagua Kanyi, also known as Jaguar, wept at the Jubilee party headquarters after losing the Jubilee nominations for Starehe Constituency to former minister Maina Kamanda.

His loss prompted him to file a complaint at the Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal which later declared him winner.

The tribunal’s chairperson back then said Faith Waigwa said there was “compelling evidence” that a returning officer altered the musician’s results.

“Based on the evidence adduced before us by the complainant, which the respondent could not substantially rebut, the Tribunal finds that the complainant’s evidence on the alteration of his results garnered at the tallying centre is so compelling that it is clear that he had won in the nominations.”

