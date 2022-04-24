× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sonko promises to use 'Rescue Team' to clean up Mombasa

POLITICS
By Judah Ben-Hur | Apr 24th 2022 | 3 min read
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko during an interview with 'The Standard', April 24, 2022. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko says it is his right to vie for office again despite impeachment in December 2020.

Sonko will vie for Mombasa governor on Wiper ticket after a deal brokered by the party Kalonzo Musyoka saw Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo step down in his favour.

The former governor was removed from office after 88 members of the Nairobi County Assembly voted in support of his impeachment which was upheld by the Senate 14 days later.

He was impeached over gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, misconduct and crimes against national law.

KEEP READING

The law is silent on whether an impeached governor can run for office, and critics have said this is an assault on Chapter Six of the Constitution which calls for integrity in leadership.

However, Sonko maintains that even though the county assembly and Senate found him culpable of the accusations lodged against him, he remains innocent until the courts determine his appeal on the matter.

The High Court and Court of Appeal upheld his impeachment and Sonko filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.

The former governor says the law should be applied equally to all and should not also be used as a weapon to target certain individuals.

He argues that other leaders such as former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu were also impeached but were not struck off the UDA party list in the Kiambu nominations.

“The Constitution of Kenya supersedes everything. All these other things are hearsay for now. The same Constitution offers provision that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” said Sonko.

The former governor defends his decision to move to Mombasa county saying it was occasioned by conflict of interest between him and the state over Nairobi county.

He further says that through guidance from the Wiper leader he decided to advance his political career in the coastal county.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [ Elvis Ogina, Standard]

“He (Kalonzo) told me, 'Listen, my boy, go to Mombasa. There’s a lot of conflict and interest in Nairobi. Let it be'. Because I respect him, I accepted,” says Sonko.

The former governor promises to eradicate poverty and drug abuse in Coast.

“We are going to deal with issues of poor drainage and poverty even before the elections. We are going to use the Sonko rescue team to do what we did in Nairobi,” he says.

Sonko criticised the push and pull in nominations saying that there is “no democracy in this country.”

“Where we are heading to as a country, something needs to be fixed. There are women and young people who have been exploited in the nomination process. Kenyans need to go to the ballot to elect leaders in the forthcoming elections,” he says.

He supports the decision by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya to settle on his former deputy Polycarp Igathe as Nairobi governor candidate saying he is a “performer” who has excelled in the corporate space.

However, the former governor believes that the tug of war witnessed within Azimio over the Nairobi race that saw Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and businessman Richard Ngatia dropped would have been solved through nominations.

Sonko argues that there are no permanent enemies in politics and citizens should never resort to violence because of politicians.

He cites the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga who were political rivals.

“As politicians, we are the biggest hypocrites. The conflicts we have in politics only happen on the podiums. The next day we are laughing together. It is only the citizens who are the losers in this conflict,” he says.

Sonko will battle out in the Mombasa governor with Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff (ODM) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar (UDA).

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Uhuru to lead public in viewing Mwai Kibaki's body at Parliament
President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta are expected to arrive at Parliament at 10.00 am to receive the body
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Mwai Kibaki: The young brother who rose to top seat and became pillar
Mwai Kibaki: The young brother who rose to top seat and became pillar

NATIONAL

By Standard Team

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila meets envoys in US

By Judah Ben-Hur | 45 minutes ago

Raila meets envoys in US
Jubilee faces a catch-22 over Sicily, Kimemia county race

By Josphat Thiong’o | 6 hours ago

Jubilee faces a catch-22 over Sicily, Kimemia county race
Aspiring MCA 'vows to cart his way to bunge' on a handcart

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | 7 hours ago

Aspiring MCA 'vows to cart his way to bunge' on a handcart
After avoiding politics for years, Tabitha Karanja finally takes the plunge

By Antony Gitonga | 7 hours ago

After avoiding politics for years, Tabitha Karanja finally takes the plunge

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC