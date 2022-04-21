× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MC Jessy: I was coerced to forego MP bid, Ruto statement not my words

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | Apr 21st 2022 | 3 min read
Comedian MC Jessy (L) poses for a picture with Deputy President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Comedian MC Jessy, who is eyeing South Imenti parliamentary seat, now claims he was coerced by UDA operatives into foregoing his MP bid.

On April 13, Deputy President William Ruto said Jessy, whose real name is Jasper Muthomi, had accepted to step down in favour of Mwiti Kathaara.

"MC Jessy will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favour of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti seat,” Ruto said.

On April 18, Jessy made a U-turn, saying he was still in the South Imenti MP race, though on an independent ticket.

Now Jessy claims he was under duress while accepting to drop his bid in favour of Kathaara.

KEEP READING

“Honestly speaking, I never accepted out of will to step down. I had been asked to take part in negotiations on who gets the UDA ticket in South Imenti MP race. As a result, planned primaries in the area were cancelled,” he said on Citizen Television on Thursday, April 21.

“At no single time had we mutually agreed that Kathaara would fly UDA ticket in the contest. I did not step down voluntarily as was announced. The statement that was communicated [by DP William Ruto] did not reflect my true position,” he said.

“The mistake I made was accepting to negotiate with my competitor, instead of insisting on Party primaries. Ruto asked me to step down in favour of Kathaara,” he said.

Jessy, who is seeking to run as an independent candidate, will now square it off with Kathaara in the August 9 General Election.

The comedian said he informed Ruto of his decision to seek the MP seat on an alternative ticket.

“He allowed me to exploit my potential,” said Jessy.

UDA ticket-holder Mwiti Kathaara attempted to clinch the Jubilee Party ticket in the 2017 polls, but lost to Shadrack Mwiti in the party primaries.

Shadrack Mwiti would lose the South Imenti MP contest to the incumbent Kathuri Murungi, who ran on independent ticket.

Another aggrieved UDA ticket aspirant, Patrick Wainana, alias Wa Jungle, also said in the Citizen Television interview that he will run for an elective seat in August 9 as an independent candidate.

Wainaina is the current Thika Town MP. He is eyeing the Kiambu Governor’s seat in the upcoming elections.

Wainaina lost the UDA ticket to Kiambu Senator Paul Kimani Wamatangi, who got 86,020 votes in the April 14 primaries.

Wainaina, who won the Thika Town MP seat as an independent candidate in 2017 polls, got 57,568 votes in the UDA nominations.

The lawmaker accused UDA of foul play, saying the Party used his “unpopular” name – Patrick Kimani – on the ballot paper, which he said was “not as popular as Patrick Wainaina.

He said after the results were announced, he immediately made up his mind to contest for Kiambu Governor seat on an independent ticket.

“If the UDA Party officials don’t want you, there’s nothing much you can do. They will only waste your time until the deadline to register yourself as an independent candidate expires, making you miss out on the election,” he said.

Sections of UDA primaries were marred with chaos, with some aspirants alleging that they’d been rigged out.

The disputes resolution committee, however, encouraged the aggrieved aspirants to lodge formal complaints.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Protests as CCK revokes Ndegwa Wahome's nomination certificate
Ndegwa Wahome was awarded a CCK nomination certificate two weeks ago and has vowed to vie for the seat under all circumstances.
MP Pavel Oimeke faults ODM for denying him Bonchari ticket
The legislator said he was consulting his supporters before making his next political move.

MOST READ

Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media

WORLD

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The beguiling politician who only struck at the opportune time

By Amos Kareithi | 10 hours ago

The beguiling politician who only struck at the opportune time
Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter's UDA victory nullified

By Patrick Kibet | 11 hours ago

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter's UDA victory nullified
Raila Odinga unveils final Azimio line-up for Nairobi elective seats

By Brian Okoth | 1 day ago

Raila Odinga unveils final Azimio line-up for Nairobi elective seats
Inside Mzee Moi, Kibaki's striking political chemistry

By Amos Kareithi | 1 day ago

Inside Mzee Moi, Kibaki's striking political chemistry

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC