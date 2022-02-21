UDA announces date for National Delegates Conference

United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Veronica Maina and National Election Board member Aurelia Rono addressing the press at a previous briefing. [Gilbert Kimutai, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party will hold its National Delegates Convention (NDC) on March 15, 2022.

A statement signed by the party's secretary-general, Veronica Maina, says the convention will be held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The agenda of the NDC will be to review and approve policies of the Party, the nomination of a Presidential Candidate and to consider and approve any other party matters.

"Pursuant to article 6, 2 (iv) Article 31.1 (i) and Article 31.2 of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Constitution, the UDA National Delegates convention will be held on Tuesday, March 15, at Kasarani Indoor Arena from 10:00 am," reads an excerpt of the statement.

The party is expected to announce Deputy President William Ruto as its presidential candidate ahead of the August 9, polls.

On the other hand, the Jubilee party, which was formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, will hold its NDC on February 25 and 26.

Jubilee has faced challenges in recent times following the fallout between the two leaders. The row has led some members to decamp to UDA.

The agenda for the Jubilee NDC will be to review and approve party policies, ratify proposed changes to the party's constitution and approve the proposed new seal, symbol and flag of the party.

During the NDC, the party is expected to announce its support for ODM leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid.

Share this story